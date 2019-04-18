Jim Key, in recent op-eds, claims our government should have components of both democracy and socialism and earlier suggested democracy is an essential element of liberalism. Winston Churchill said, "Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery." And Margaret Thatcher added, "They've got the usual socialist disease (...) they've run out of other peoples money."
Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill know much more about governance and nearly everything else than Jim Key. I stand with Churchill and Thatcher.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls