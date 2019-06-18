The Communist Party USA is 100 years old this year. According to an article by Trevor Loudoun, the CPUSA, along with some splinter groups, have been winning converts and taking control of the Democratic Party at both the national and local levels. Their message seems to appeal more to younger people. The goal is to push the Democrats further to the left and eventually make our country a socialist society. The days that Democrats can vote for a Truman or a JFK may be over. According to a letter in another publication by Wayne Lela, "The Democratic party has moved so far to the left it has created a huge gulf between it and many decent, moral, normal Americans." The Republican party is not perfect but is in my estimation not as frightening.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton