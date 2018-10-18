I believe Jim Sathe is confusing democratic socialism with social democracies. Social democracies include many European countries that are capitalists. They let their governments restrict some basic rights for the opportunity to pay a lot of taxes so they can wait in line for mediocre health care. They can do this because someone else pays for their national defense.
American democratic socialists are anti-capitalism and believe the state should take over production and distribution for the masses. They want equality of outcome so that everyone will be equally miserable. They claim to reject violence but embrace Antifa and Black Lives Matter thuggery, riots and shutting down speech they disagree with. They would be like the people that took your grandfather away, but they don't have enough power yet. American democratic socialism seems to be a mix of Marxism and national socialism. Who wouldn't want to get on that cattle car?
Frank Clark
Ammon