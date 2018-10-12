In his Oct. 10 guest column, my friend Stanton Anderson appears to be confused regarding the difference between democratic socialism and communism. Perhaps I can clarify.
My wife was born in 1940 in Erdeborn, a small town in Germany. After the war, this part of Germany came under Russian control. One night when she was about eight years old, Russian soldiers came to their home on a search for a non-functioning pistol that her grandfather had kept as a war souvenir. They took her grandfather away and proceeded to remove all the furniture, clothing and foodstuffs located in the home.
They left one chair and the clothing my wife and her grandmother were wearing at the time. One night, about three years later, they dumped her grandfather on the front step. He weighed about 100 pounds and was no longer useful to them in the hard labor camp he had been taken to. He believed he survived because he was a non-smoker and had traded his cigarette rations for extra food.
I have not heard of any similar story occurring in modern day England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece, Canada or Australia. Nor am I aware of any concentration camps or gulags in these countries.
I fail to see any similarities between these social democracies and communism. I am not afraid of democratic socialism. What am I missing?
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls