Speaker Pelosi, Kamala Harris and all Democrats: You have slapped all Americans in the face with your absurd political stunt of kneeling in the halls of Congress while desecrating an African kente cloth. Have you knelt for John Lewis or Herman Cain? They are two people worthy of kneeling for. When have you or any of your Democrat colleagues knelt in the halls of Congress for the following:
— Any member of our military killed in action regardless of gender, race, color or national origin.
— Any law enforcement officer, firefighter, paramedic or first responder killed in the line of duty regardless of gender, race, color or national origin.
— Any of our children currently battling cancer or other diseases, along with those that have lost their lives regardless of gender, race, color or national origin.
— And the list goes on.
As I watched the impeachment proceedings, the coronavirus finger-pointing, the Democratic National Convention and all the other political rhetoric, I am reminded of a verse in my 2-year-old granddaughter’s nursery rhythm, “All the babies on the bus go wah, wah, wah.”
Please, people, graduate from the sandbox. Stop putting your political agendas ahead of helping the American people through this difficult time.
I certainly don’t agree with nor condone some of the tweets and actions of President Trump. However, I certainly do support and appreciate his many accomplishments while so many of you do nothing but whine and waste taxpayer money with endless investigations.
Gary Cobb
Idaho Falls