I have watched and listened to the impeachment — at least what we were allowed to see and hear.
The conclusion I have reached is that we have a lot of Democratic congressmen and women acting like spoiled children because they didn't get their way in the last presidential election. You don't impeach a legally elected president just because you don't like him.
As for the Democratic debates: Just who do these people think they are? Do they really think they know better how we should be spending our hard-earned money and living our lives? I think not.
Jan P. Markowski
Idaho Falls