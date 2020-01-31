I am so sick of the Democrats in the impeachment process saying this is what the American people want, what they think. When did you ever care what is good for the American people? What are these polls? The American people want documents and testimony. Who are they polling? Constitution, forefathers, framers, no one is above the law, etc., — those are the buzz words that won in your focus groups?
It is kind of scary the Democrats in Congress and the Senate are not smart enough to come up with their own effective verbiage. We get to hear the same crap over and over again, looking us right in the eye while lying. Proof of their lies. So phony. My, they think we, the American people, are stupid. Crying how late the first day ran. If you windbags hadn't taken your whole hour blowing your hot air, you could have been in bed by 9 p.m. Same crap being repeated again today. Snore. Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi. So solemn, but here is an impeachment pen souvenir to celebrate this sadness.
You want quid pro Joe as your president. On TV bragging on withholding aid. Same thing they are trying to impeach President Trump for? Something really stinks there. Obama committed impeachable offenses? That was okay because he was a Democrat. Republicans should have went after him but no hair on their butts. Hilary was involved in campaign corruption (Obama in on it). Okay, again, she was a Democrat. We have problems on both sides. We need term limits so badly for the Senate and the Congress. Fresh, new ideas, not the good old boy, and this is how it is done in Washington. America needs to wake up and stop drawing party lines. Hold all our politicians accountable. If we allow the government to take our guns, that turn us into a socialist country. We are screwed. You know, us, the American people
R. Chase
Idaho Falls