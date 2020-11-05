I am so disturbed by the attack on the Girl Scouts by the left. I have read comments by the left about boycotting their cookies. When did you start picking on children? If you take the time to check the facts, the Girl Scouts congratulated Hilary Clinton, Judge Ruth Ginsburg and most recently Amy Coney Barrett. They are trying to inspire these girls to set goals and let them know what they can accomplish. Dead silence on Hilary and Ruth. Now the monster rears its ugly head. Calling out the Girl Scouts on Amy. Forcing the Girl Scouts to take down the post.
The left says they are liberal, accepting, unbiased, only until you disagree with their thinking and opinions. Then they are ugly, call names, boycott, and list goes on. I never in my life thought I would live to see a party morph into what the Democrats are today. Turn a blind eye to the corruption in their party and sit like vultures to swoop on any little juicy tidbit their left controlled media puts out there. You are the ones destroying this country. You reap what you sow. It is the beginning of the end. You should be so proud. Can you go any lower? You always find a way.
R. Chase
Idaho Falls