As I have watched all the comments locally, on TV news and in the paper about Democratic senators, they are all concerned that the Senate be fair, bipartisan and uphold the Constitution.
Where was your concern when the House did the impeachment hearings? Why were you not calling for fairness, bipartisanship and upholding the Constitution then? Asking us to get after our senators? Anyone with half a brain that watched the impeachment hearings should have seen how unfair it was. But it matters now because the Democrats are not in charge. Keep that hypocrisy rolling.
R. Chase
Idaho Falls