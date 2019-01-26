I’m totally non-political but a gung-ho Democrat (commie?) both voting- and philosophy-wise.
Consequently, I was alarmed at my party’s unwillingness to bend a bit more on the government shut down. The folks who were harmed most by it — the million or so essential and non-essential workers being forced to work without pay (or never get hired back again) — represent that party’s “base.”
Ignoring your base is the reason that the USA now has a bloviating government-hating, uber-capitalist, man-child president willing to do such things in the first place. If Mrs. Clinton had chosen Bernie Sanders or “Pocahontas” as her running mate instead of Tim Kaine, this whole thing wouldn’t have happened.
Darryl Siemer
Idaho Falls