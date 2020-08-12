There is nothing sadder to see than an embittered elderly acerbic man who once held prominence in the public eye who is now so desperate to retain any semblance of relevancy that he feels he must continually escalate his vile venom to exorbitant levels as it seems he is never satisfied with his previous assaults. The axiomatic old man that feels glee in yelling at kids to get off his lawn is now reproduced quite often on these pages by a regular contributor who I envision fixates 24/7 on new angles and strategies to attack President Trump.
How sad is a long life lived where one once was known, respected, and admired due to a lifetime of service and scholarly wisdom has now fallen so low as a bitter, nasty, bomb-throwing, OCD, rabid, lunatic left attack dog. Imagine a life so full and contributions felt far and wide cheapened to what we read almost twice a week on these pages. This is what a distinguished career and reputation have been reduced to. All previous heights attained now tainted by the vicious ravings of a once brilliant mind.
Sullied and soiled does the pig become as it wallows in the sty. Still, happy is the pig as it feeds on anything it can find regardless of its state of decay, singularly focused on supplying its primitive drive to consume more and more, never satisfied. Once he flew high; now he wallows. So sad, this new reality.
Lynn Fuhriman
Shelley