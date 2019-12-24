According to an Associated Press report in the Post Register on Dec. 12, our sitting president “will refuse to sign any bill that denies his wall request outright or curtails his powers to transfer money from Pentagon accounts to border construction.”
Correct me if I’m wrong, but it’s my understanding that Congress has the final say on appropriations, not the president. If not, why did a Republican-controlled Congress amend the Consolidated Appropriations Act in 2015 to prevent President Obama from eliminating, reducing or increasing funding proposed in the president’s budget until cleared by Congress? If not, why did Congress pass Section 739 of the 2019 Consolidated Appropriations Act?
I fail to see how this president’s desire to keep a campaign promise to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it constitutes a national emergency. A U.S. District Court judge recently agreed it doesn’t.
I fail to see why Congress doesn’t do its job, pass a consolidated appropriations bill for 2020 and send it to the president for signature or veto. The power of the executive branch lies in its veto. If this president chooses to veto this appropriations bill, then he — not Congress — needs to answer to the voters for shutting down the government.
By refusing to pass bills because of threats by this president, Congress abdicates its Constitutional duty and encourages further descent into dictatorial leadership.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls