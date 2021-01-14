I watched an interview with a newly elected Republican representative from South Carolina — Nancy Mace. She stated she was disturbed and sad about what happened at the Capitol and even sent her young children home early for their safety before her swearing-in ceremony because of what she felt like what was going to happen.
Yet when asked if she supports Trump being removed from office after he incited the riot, her answer was that she didn’t feel like that was the way to go. It is very difficult to comprehend how they think; she was in fear for her children’s safety, but she does not want to hold the person accountable for putting that fear in her for her children. As I said, it’s difficult to comprehend their thinking.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls