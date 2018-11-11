I worked with Jim Delmore for years and recognize him as an excellent scientist, but I scientifically disagree with him on anthropogenic global warming.
I also see the Galileo comparison differently from Jim. If people don’t “believe” in man caused global warming then the “believers” belittle them, shun them and some even call to jail them, like Pope Urban VIII in 1632. Belief is a term of religion and not of science. I am an anthropogenic global warming skeptic and scientific skepticism remains an important part of the scientific method.
It is clear from measurement that the earth is warming and has been since the end of the little ice age about 1800. One hypothesis for this warming is atmospheric increase of heat absorbing gasses from burning fossil fuels and cement manufacture.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change generated models that support this hypothesis. However, reading the 2013 IPCC Physical Science Basis Report shows that the actual, measured, temperature fell below the range predicted by the models.
That same report lists many significant “key uncertainties” in measurements and models. A scientific hypothesis remains a hypothesis till the “key uncertainties” are resolved and models accurately predict temperature.
As a reminder correlation is not causation.
I look forward to the Publication of the 2018 IPCC Physical Science Basis Report. These reports in the past have been good scientific documents based on research and analysis and avoid the fearmongering prevalent in the IPCC Summary for Policy Makers Reports.
Charles Allen
Idaho Falls