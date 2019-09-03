I am so disappointed that the bond issue for School District 93 did not pass. This was a vote against the children and youth of our area.
Two older high schools need safer entrances, plus a few classrooms that cannot be safely locked down needed updating. The program for elementary children with autism needed classroom updates. The new development near Iona and 49th need an elementary school to accommodate the 500 homes occupied now plus the additional 500 houses to be built.
Two school board members, Amy Landers and Greg Calder; Scott Miller, the principal of Hillcrest High School; Doug McLaren, the principal of Thunder Ridge High School; plus the Human Resources Director for District 93, Heath Jackson; and the chief financial officer of District 93, Guy Wangsgard spent an evening answering all questions residents had at a neighborhood meeting. By contrast, those opposing the bond were not informed and remained anonymous throughout the process.
After voting my husband and I ran into a couple who had tried to vote, only to be told that they were not in District 93. They were trying to vote just to vote no. I don't understand the short-sightedness when education is the biggest boost our children and youth could have, after loving, caring parents.
Gail Zirtzlaff
Idaho Falls