As a long-time supporter of Brigham Young University-Idaho, I was surprised and disappointed to hear of the school's decision to not allow Medicaid to meet their student insurance requirements. I know that the short notice coupled with a lack of explanation is frustrating to many students. The fact that BYU-Provo accepts Medicaid adds to the overall confusion. It is my sincere hope that the BYU-Idaho administration will reconsider or at least explain the rationale behind this decision.
Ken Wyler
Idaho Falls