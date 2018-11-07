I attended the city of Idaho Falls' open meeting on the proposed city ordinance concerning the flying of the MIA/POW nation flag that represents all veterans, their families from all wars was a true show of the support that should always be there.
I was impressed at the attention, by the council, given to each speaker — with the exception of our mayor, not being able to or unwilling to silence her cell phone, and the total disregard and contempt of the speakers by the city attorney.
He was a real distraction and disgrace on what should have been a very open honest expression.
After reading the proposed ordinance, what seems to be the reason for the proposal, I can see why: a knee-jerk reaction.
Mike Oar
Idaho Falls