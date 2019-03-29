Our ship of state carries the social and economic wellbeing of the American people as it sails onward into the future, and we have historically relied on opposing political parties to keep our ship of state upright and sailing smoothly – preventing her from listing either too far to the left or too far to the right.
We currently have a strong and forceful Republican captain at the helm of our ship of state and, although most aspects of our wellbeing are excellent, he has the ship listing to the right. It is now the responsibility of the Democratic Party to pull the ship back upright. To do so, the Democrats must leverage our currently booming economy, record employment, rapid wage growth and lower taxes by developing attractive new add-on policies, conducting compromise and demonstrating statesmanship to convince the electorate to vote their way.
Unfortunately, still overcome by self-pity and bitterness over their self-inflicted loss of a sure-win election, the Democrats don’t seem to be up to the task. Instead of leveraging the tenets and achievements of democracy and capitalism to right the ship, they are jumping overboard and drowning their political prospects in the septic seas of socialism, open borders, contrived investigations and dopey green deals.
With an energized crew and wind in her sails, our ship of state glides confidently into 2020, and beyond. But with the Democrats gone overboard, she will list ever further to the right.
Craig L. Jacobson
Idaho Falls