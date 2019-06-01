I have been stymied as to why the Idaho Legislature was so obsessed with restricting the citizens’ initiative process. They did so by passing two bills further restricting the requirements for a citizens’ initiative to make it to the ballot, making it nearly impossible for future initiatives to be on the November ballot. Obviously, if it wasn’t for the governor’s veto of both bills, it would have become law.
Why would legislators ignore the will of the people when the Proposition 2 ballot was passed in November by 61 percent? The Republican primary rules need to be changed to reflect the will of the people. As you may recall, only registered Republicans are able to vote in the Republican primary and it is a fact that the primaries have a very poor turnout. In recent years, it appears that the majority of Republicans that vote in the primary are the most conservative of conservative Republicans. So, come Election Day, only the most conservative Republican candidates are on the ballot and with Idaho being a red state, only the most conservative Republicans are elected to office. And this is why there is a disconnect between the passage of Proposition 2 (Medicaid expansion) and the passage of a more restrictive initiative bill by our legislature.
Robert Gehrke
Pocatello