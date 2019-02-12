Ron Nate writes, regarding Add the Words: “While trying to prohibit some types of discrimination, their proposal requires other discrimination against people of faith...”
Equal protection of the law is guaranteed under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Unfortunately, Idaho has consistently deprived some of its citizens of that protection, ignoring the 14th Amendment in its refusal to enforce the equal protection that the amendment provides.
One’s faith should not enter into the discussion. It is against the law of the land to discriminate.
One’s faith is intimate, personal and private. Some organized religions, however, are attempting to circumvent the constitutional mandate of separation of church and state by confusing the legalities associated with commerce (public businesses) and the strictures of private belief.
There are not “some types of discrimination.” There is only discrimination, whether it be based on gender, race, age, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability or national origin, to name a few.
Mr. Nate states, “Clearly, discrimination…is not moral; people should not do it.”
I could not agree more.
Anne Staton Voilleque
Idaho Falls