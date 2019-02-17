In a way, I support state Representative Chad Christensen’s bill to prohibit local jurisdictions from restricting the use of hand-held cellphones, but not for the reasons he might think.
The recent ordinances passed by the cities of Idaho Falls and Pocatello are terribly misguided. But it’s not because there might be people who could safely talk on a hand held phone. There aren’t.
It’s that talking on a hands-free device is not any safer than using a hand-held device. Such laws really don’t go far enough to discourage distracted driving. They give drivers a false sense of security that they are being safe by using hands-free technology, when such is not the case.
The National Safety Council published a white paper in 2012 discussing why talking on a hands-free device offers no safety advantage over talking on a hand-held device. While this very informative paper may be somewhat dated, it makes the point that the cognitive distraction of talking and listening to a disembodied voice takes the mind off the driving task.
We don’t recognize we are distracted because we don’t know what we missed. This may be the most dangerous because we don’t recognize the distraction and over estimate our abilities. I challenge Rep. Chad Christensen, and also the entire Idaho Falls City Council to read this paper.
Representative Christensen, if you think you can responsibly drive with a cell phone just because you haven’t had an accident yet, you’re incorrect.
Councilman Jim Freeman, if you think your ordinance makes the streets of Idaho Falls safer, you are also incorrect.
Richard Butler
Idaho Falls