The District 93 voters took a chainsaw to the latest school bond proposal and with a resounding no buried it with a 60/40 defeat. But in true Obama-like fashion, District 93 enacted its revenge on citizens. How dare they? They are going to be taught a lesson for not supporting the bond.
Hence, new taxes in the form of an “emergency” levy. From the inside information I’m getting, there are schools that are not at full capacity and some that are actually reducing numbers of classes because of declining enrollment in their districts.
Sure, everybody wants to send their kids to a new school. Smart parents, though, follow the good teachers. And quite frankly I’d be looking at private school options here as I did when my kids were school age. I wasn’t interested in playing politics; I wanted a sound educational foundation for my mine even if I had to pay extra for it. A great education is something that you can’t take away from a child and playing politics takes away time and energy in providing just that.
District 93 shows no interest in working with parents but instead flounces out of the room. If you don’t do what I want, then there are other ways to make you pay — hence the “emergency.”
Congratulations to the sensible voters. The mauling you gave to District 93 was well deserved. Now you need to let them know how you feel about their latest tactic to force you into compliance.
Andi Elliott
Hamer