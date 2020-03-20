In regard to killing the higher education bill based on diversity: Do the legislators recall the time before Title IX when there were not high school/college women’s sports? How about merit-based promotion when the management position goes to a woman just because she put in for the job?
Or when a woman-owned business gets the lucrative government contract just because they are members of a minority group? Or women sitting at the boardroom table instead of just serving coffee? Or “political correctness” when men have to change their job-site banter because a woman has joined the workforce?
Imagine on-campus women’s groups advocating for equal pay and opportunity? Is that the “Idaho way”? Diversity is not a bad thing.
Bill Miller
Rexburg