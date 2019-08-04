I grew up in Washington state, learning early that Idaho was a racist state. I had black friends who traveled I-90, gassed up in Spokane and prayed nothing happened in Idaho.
When my husband wanted to live near his family in Idaho, I supported him, but I was also hesitant. I've lived in Idaho Falls for seven years now. I love it. The community is full of generous, caring people who work endlessly to make Idaho a great place to live.
Now "neo-segregation" is trying to infiltrate itself in Idaho? Give me a break. How can anyone consider a diversity program as segregation? The U.S. is not a homogeneous society. Of the two columns and two letters to the editor on Aug. 2, only one of these things doesn't belong. Asking questions about university policy and programs is, of course, fine. But expecting a university to not grow and reflect the reality of society is simply ridiculous.
As the Delmastros said, "Express your opinions without personal attacks. When citizens insist our elected leaders do the same, maybe our country can stop this hyper-partisanship ..." Come on, people, this is the 21st century. Do we want to go backward or forward?
K.E. Grover
Idaho Falls