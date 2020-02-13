Just reading the Post Register commentaries adds to why it's not hard to understand why this country is so divided.
There appears to be a large array of supposedly learned people who continuously espouse their own bigotry or bias disguised as truth or fact, or in many cases, self-gratification or glorification. An added sad part is, besides not adding anything constructive, they actually accomplish nothing.
The group consists of self-righteous, self-serving politicians, from the locally involved to the elected, scholars in the areas of judicial law, constitutionalists, former government managers, educators, the technical world and the disenfranchised — in short, pretty diverse.
The prime target for most is our current president, without question. As for our president, who I believe is doing more for America and the American people than any president since Franklin Delanor Roosevelt, Eisenhower and Truman. Yes he's a little crude, sometimes rude and a helluva ego, but thank God, he's not like the political hacks we've had after Truman. (John F. Kennedy would have been great also, personal opinion of course.)
Bottom line of all this: Nothing will change in the daily Post Register commentaries, which is really a shame because even though things are very good — our economy booming, standard of living continuously improving, medical advancements beyond belief, no new wars, and opportunities for any and all everwhere, and yes, the few, very few, who actually compliment someone or something or some event — we will continue to have the complainers, self-righteous, holier-than-thou's and the disenfranchised.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls