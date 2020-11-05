I can’t believe you actually said it. Oct. 23’s “Our View” column included this: “Good means are not self-justifying. They can only be justified by the ends to which they are applied.”
Really? Do you sincerely believe that the ends should, or even can, ever justify the means? That notion is a pretty good indicator of extremism. Our current political climate is a perfect example of “the ends justify the means” radicalization. The left has been radicalized since the ‘60s, and the right has been playing catch-up ever since. For example, Remember the Berkeley “free-speech” movement that stifled public discourse back then?
It has now become the current shout-’em-down and shut-’em-up cancel culture crowd. The political polarization of judicial appointments became a modern reality in 1987 when Joe Biden, as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, led a strategy of character assassination and personal slander to overturn a Supreme Court nomination just to win political points against President Reagan. It reminds me of a couple of lines from an old cheer:
“We came here/ to beat, beat, beat/ If we can’t win fair we’ll cheat, cheat, cheat.”
That’s what you get when the ends justify the means.
David Van Haaften
Idaho Falls