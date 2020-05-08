When you cast your ballot for a public servant, how do you decide who to vote for? Is it based on looks, personality, a poll of our friends, or their ability to articulate their platform or to debate an issue intelligently? I’ve been a machinist or welder for 30 years now, and I’m very skilled at both trades. My skill in metalworking doesn’t necessarily transfer to other activities. The fact that I have lots of friends and customers in Bingham County doesn’t qualify me to paint family portraits or perform surgery. I had a customer recently beg me repeatedly to paint a welding project I had done for him. Finally, against my better judgment, I relented and agreed.
Big mistake. I lost money and did a barely passable job at best because I’m not a painter. Please remember the ballot box is serious business. This is not your sophomore class treasurer you are electing. If you will vote without bothering to actually find out the platform the candidates are running on, you are taking very lightly the sacrifices made to guarantee your right to vote. If you are voting for someone because they employ a lot of people, have a great singing voice, are lifelong friends or are really good at adjusting a four-barrel carburetor, then you are missing the point.
Elected officials swear to uphold the state and federal Constitution. What does your candidate stand for? If they can’t articulate their platform, do they deserve your vote?
Kent Gardner
Shelley