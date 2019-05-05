How much garbage do you recycle? Enough?
I am writing this letter to tell you that we have a problem with recycling. The average human only recycles around 34.6 percent of all the waste they create. This is a big problem. The average human does not even recycle half of all the waste they create.
If the world did not recycle then landfills will become too massive and crowded with trash and items that could be recycled. Humans have the opportunity to recycle more than 25,000 cans in a lifetime, so why don’t they?
I will tell you why some people don’t recycle: People don’t recycle because they either don’t want to put in the effort, think they should get paid to recycle, or that recycling doesn’t make a difference. Here are some reasons you should recycle.
Recycling helps the world by reducing the pollution caused by waste. Recycling also helps the rain forests be preserved. Some ways that we can be more aware to recycle is we can buy recycled paper and print on both sides. We can also make recycling bins ready to put our stuff in so recycling is easier to have access to. Another thing we can do is recycle old newspapers lying around, and we can buy rechargeable batteries.
These are a lot of things that we can do to be more aware of recycling but there are a lot more. What other ways can you think of?
Madison E.
Idaho Falls