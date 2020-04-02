The pain and suffering brought from this virus are enormous. What about election politics? Does fear favor Biden or Trump? I am neither politically savvy and not an activist. I do not know if the pain and suffering favor Biden or Trump. My sense is Biden might see 2,000 attend a campaign rally, while Trump could see 80,000 (and I have no clue about how many the independent candidates might draw). Democrats, what’s your best strategy?
In this vein, I offer a simple hypothetical illustration. What if a person suddenly obtained the power to totally eliminate the suffering due to the virus? Further, what if that person could simply push a button to make the pain disappear, yet receive no credit for this action? In other words, no one in the entire world would know who pushed the button. Do you think election politics would play a role in helping the leaders of your party decide when to push that beautiful button?
An aggressive question, to be sure, yet soul searching: the kind you might stand in front of a mirror to answer. Who would put election politics above the relief we all so desperately seek? How would you regard a person who hesitates?
Jim Lucas
Idaho Falls