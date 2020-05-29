As a former Idaho landlord (34 units at one time), nowhere on my rental application form did I ask a person's sexual orientation or gender identification. I didn't figure that was any of my damned business. I based my decision of which applicants to accept based on sound business principles.
Now the question will have to be put on rental applications. The landlords in Idaho Falls will need that information lest they unknowingly offend someone.
So, what that boils down to is that the government can determine who a landlord can or can't rent to.
To me, this borders on socialism.
Where did this City Council's common sense go to?
Douglas W. Stutzman
Tarpon Springs, Florida