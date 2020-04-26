I applaud Mike Pitcher’s letter of April 14 regarding the mess that has returned to the River Walk. I don’t miss the geese, didn’t then don’t now. At the time I wrote several letters to the editor in support of any measures taken to rid the River Walk of the nasty, filthy feathered rats.
But there is no excuse to have goose poop replaced by dog poop. As far as I know, there is a city ordinance against not cleaning up after your dog when taking it on a walk with you. This ordinance is not obeyed in the city’s neighborhoods either. I am amazed every day that I take my walk through my neighborhood how much dog poop there is not only in people’s yards near the sidewalks but also how much there is actually on the sidewalk. It’s seldom, if ever, that I see the dog walker with a bag in their hand and actually stop to pick up their pet’s disgusting leaving.
These are probably the same people who let their dogs bark for hours without once going out and telling the dog to be quiet or taking it back inside. All I can figure is that there are a lot of deaf dog owners in this city or people who just don’t care about the peace and tranquility of their neighborhood. I know since I live next to one. There are also city ordinances against disturbing the peace.
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls