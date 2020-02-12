Doing what is right is not always popular Feb 12, 2020 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The impeachment vote in the U.S. Senate is an excellent example of the following thought:Doing what is right is not always popular.Doing what is popular is not always right. Richard WagnerIdaho Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save News Trending Today More light shed on autopsies surrounding Daybells Rigby girls defeat Thunder Ridge for first back-to-back district titles since 2012 HS Roundup: Blackfoot downs Skyline, advances to 4A District 6 girls basketball title game Entertainment center coming to Idaho Falls Bull sale season an anticipated social event for Idaho ranchers Sheriff's Office shootout ends with arrest, no injuries EIRMC first in Idaho to use new skin grafting method Court supports public notice in case against local Rockwell development Man who molested, threatened children with violence sent to prison House panel prints Zollinger bill to limit forced annexations Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.