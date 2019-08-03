Thanks to Bob Ziel for his comments regarding our letters and the need for civil discourse. In that vein, we would like to discuss the accusations of some local letter writers who are fervent Trump supporters.
The First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees all people the right to free speech. When conservatives incessantly criticized President Obama, we did not accuse them of hating America and tell them to leave the country. When we are critical of Trump’s policies and racist actions, including the inhumane treatment of people at the border, it has absolutely nothing to do with criticizing our country. It is, unfortunately, such a predictable response of those who are unwilling to accept any criticism of Trump to accuse us of being socialists, of hating America and to tell us to leave, to “go back where we came from.” What right do you have to tell us to leave?
Instead, discuss the issues. Listen to what critics of Trump are actually saying. Respect their opinions. Express your own opinions without personal attacks on others. When citizens insist that our elected leaders do the same, maybe our country can stop this hyper-partisanship and gridlock and deal with the many serious issues we face.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls