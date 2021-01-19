Chairman Fuller, just stop it. Frankly, I am sickened by your frequent use of scriptural phrases common to the predominant religion of the area in an attempt to buttress poorly reasoned and researched claims. It is a low, cheap and devilish means to sway opinions to your philosophy.
I respect a good debate of ideas, grounded in well-researched information and critical thinking skills. Let us rather teach correct principles and let the people decide for themselves. Until you speak for the man whose words you so carelessly toss about — just stop it.
Donalee Meek
Idaho Falls