When it comes to PACs and other political groups, the loftier sounding the title, the phonier the group is. Take, for example, Wayne Hoffman and the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Polls show that around 70 percent of Idahoans approve of closing the Medicaid gap. If the initiative passes, Hoffman has vowed to work to overturn the results.
Just a minute! In Article III of the Idaho Constitution, the people have the right to approve laws by the initiative process.
Hoffman isn't elected to any public office. He doesn't represent anybody. How does his attempting to overthrow what the people have a constitutional right to do possibly represent freedom?
The initiative power is a substantial right. It is a "reservation by the people of a part of the legislative power," according to Sutherland Statutory Construction.
"The presumption of constitutionality has been said to be stronger in favor of legislation adopted or approved by popular referendum than for ordinary legislation adopted by a legislative body.
"It has been held that provisions authorizing direct popular participation in lawmaking should be liberally construed so as not to restrict its use. In that light, the governor does not have the power to veto such a measure."
It is a crying shame we allow so many people to die in Idaho because they can't afford health insurance.
Please support the initiative to close the Medicaid gap.
Jerry Browne
Moore