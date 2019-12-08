I have two questions. First, where do conservatives get their news? R. Grant Hunter just posted an absolute falsehood Dec. 1. He claimed that former Vice President Joe Biden tried to stop an investigation in Ukraine. Does Hunter just not know how to get information reliably?
Vice President Biden demanded that Viktor Shokin — the corrupt prosecutor in Ukraine who was failing to investigate corruption — be fired. That was U.S. foreign policy. That was the foreign policy of all our European allies. All wanted corruption investigated and this particular prosecutor fired. So Biden made that happen.
And that made it more likely that the company his son worked for would be investigated. Biden was working against his own interests, unlike the corrupt Trump.
How do conservatives get reality exactly backward?
Second question: Why does the Post Register publish absolute, flat-out lies?
I can understand why you publish different viewpoints. Differing opinions are great. But when you publish absolute lies that are counter to reality, you are making your audience dumber. That isn’t part of any reasonable set of journalistic ethics.
Please refuse to publish lies.
Dan Henry
Idaho Falls