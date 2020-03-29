Chloroquine killed a man in Arizona and threatens his wife’s life. Two individuals in Nigeria died from chloroquine overdose. Doctors in Wuhan, China warned about the dangers of chloroquine overdose early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
These deaths and warnings prove that panic and misplaced trust are a deadly mix. The COVID-19 virus has captured the world’s attention. Reactions vary from a yawn to fear to panic. A yawn is dangerous because it spreads the virus. Fear is healthy. Panic is dangerous because it leads to overreaction and irrational action. Taking chloroquine to protect yourself against COVID-19 is irrational and potentially deadly.
Recent anecdotal reports that chloroquine cured a few COVID-19 patients are being promoted as a possible cure. Clinical tests are already underway. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, urges restraint in believing chloroquine will be effective for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Why? Because evidence from 20 years of research on the drug shows it to be toxic (lethal at high doses) and, most importantly, clinically ineffective in humans against the related (swine flu) influenza virus.
Chloroquine is used to protect against malaria. But according to a Regional Center for Poison Control and Prevention, the drug should be used under the direction of a physician because it has a “narrow margin of safety.”
Respect this virus. But don’t risk your life because of panic. Let the doctors do their job. We need to do ours. Don’t put others at risk.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls