The City of Idaho Falls usually does a pretty good job regulating traffic and repairing roads even with all the criticism they receive. Someone stumbled with putting turning lanes south of 17th Street. They are not needed. There isn't that much traffic, and making single lanes and widening the bike lanes rather than tearing down the landscape just makes sense to us.
We live just off South Boulevard and appreciate the beautiful trees.
There, you have our two cents worth.
Ken and Ruth Ann Hopkin
Idaho Falls