Once again Trina Pettingill has advised us to “vote the Republicans out.” If the Republicans at the top were voted out, what be the result?
• Babies could be murdered after their birth.
• No more borders which would lead us into becoming a “sanctuary nation.”
• The Electoral College would be eliminated, thus Idaho and other low-population states would no longer have a vote in presidential elections. Yes, Trina, you could stay home on voting day, because your vote would no longer matter.
• America would become a New Green nation, getting rid of cows and planes.
• America would be pushed further down the road to socialism which has failed repeatedly in other places.
• The U.S. Constitution — the oldest in the world — would be trashed.
• Reparations would be given to descendants of slaves.
An old adage comes to mind, “No one is as blind as he or she will not see.”
Darwin Wolford
Rexburg