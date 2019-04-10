Once again Trina Pettingill has advised us to “vote the Republicans out.” If the Republicans at the top were voted out, what be the result?

• Babies could be murdered after their birth.

• No more borders which would lead us into becoming a “sanctuary nation.”

• The Electoral College would be eliminated, thus Idaho and other low-population states would no longer have a vote in presidential elections. Yes, Trina, you could stay home on voting day, because your vote would no longer matter.

• America would become a New Green nation, getting rid of cows and planes.

• America would be pushed further down the road to socialism which has failed repeatedly in other places.

• The U.S. Constitution — the oldest in the world — would be trashed.

• Reparations would be given to descendants of slaves.

An old adage comes to mind, “No one is as blind as he or she will not see.”

Darwin Wolford

Rexburg

