Is anyone bothered by one of Donald Trump’s latest boastful claims that he is making up for his lack of military service in Vietnam by giving the Pentagon $700 billion last year and $716 billion this year? Does he truly not realize that Congress appropriates these funds and that he just proposes a budget? Does he truly not realize that this money comes from the U.S. taxpayers, not his personal funds? If you support this line of reasoning, do you not realize these facts?
Military veterans should be appalled by this claim. In Donald Trump’s mind, he uses this false, boastful statement as an excuse for his college deferments and bone spur disqualification for military duty (the validity of the latter is still questionable). Congress should also be appalled by this claim. Apparently, their role in governing our country is no longer needed, as Mr. Trump is now in charge of giving away the money. And we the taxpayers should be appalled by this claim because this money, our tax dollars, are now funds he can give to the Pentagon to help him “make up” for his avoiding the Vietnam war.
Imagine what your reaction would be if any of our last three presidents had uttered such a ridiculous claim.
Tom Brinkerhoff
Idaho Falls