Idaho’s largest day of online giving is right around the corner. This year, Idaho Gives will take place on May 2. Idaho has 7,000 registered non-profits, and I encourage you to find an organization or cause you’re passionate about and donate.
Those 7,000 nonprofits bring $2.81 billion to Idaho’s economy and over 55,000 jobs annually. In Southeast Idaho and Idaho Falls alone, we have over 90 nonprofits that need our support. Last year, 2,227 people raised $182,261.01 for our region. Can we beat those numbers in 2019? I know we can.
Personally, I’ve seen and felt the power of education, especially when focused on financial literacy and financial goals. I’m so fortunate to be able to do this through both my career and volunteer efforts, and it’s why I donate during Idaho Gives.
The statewide goal for 2019 is to raise $1.7 million for Idaho nonprofits. This amounts to $1 for every Idahoan, and I encourage everyone in Eastern Idaho to contribute. Let’s see just how big of a difference we can make!
There are so many amazing causes you can give to, and IdahoGives.org makes it easy to find one that speaks to you. Join us for lunch on May 2 at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello to learn more about causes in our community. Donate on May 2 at IdahoGives.org.
Jennifer Donaldson
Chubbuck