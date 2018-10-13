Scouting for food is Oct. 27.
As a Boy Scout, I have had the opportunity to put the door hangers on the door and also gather the food that is donated and help box it to take to the food bank. The scouts are trying to get to get 750,000 item of food for 133,000 for the homeless people or less fortunate people.
The scouts ask that if you want to donate, please leave food out for them to pick up before 9 a.m.
I know that this is a wonderful way to give service and help people and families in our area. I hope that everyone will be willing to give.
Porter Smith
Idaho Falls