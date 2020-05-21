I have watched with interest as Donovan Harrington has run for seat 31B currently held by Julianne Young. He is running on a platform of listening to his constituents and representing all of Bingham County. When he last held public office, as a county commissioner, this was not my experience of his behavior. In 2009 then Commissioner Harrington introduced a significantly expanded Bingham County planning and zoning ordinance establishing, for the first time, a legal precedent that any use of private property could be subject to regulation and could require a permit and adding many regulations that had not existed before.
The 200 plus page proposed ordinance (up from 58 pages in the prior one) was objected to by many of his constituents. Public hearings were attended by hundreds of Bingham County citizens. And almost all public testimony was in opposition to this expanded ordinance. And yes, I was in attendance at some of these meetings.
However, instead of listening to the concerns of the citizens and working with them, the ordinance was pushed through anyway. It seems to me that commissioner Harrington’s response to the concerns of voters was to disregard and to minimize them. I believe this cost him many votes in the 2010 election when he lost his seat as a county commissioner.
Whether a person agrees or disagrees with the changes that were made at that time, it seems like a stretch to claim that listening to constituents is a strong-point of former Commissioner Harrington’s public service.
Dean Andrus
Blackfoot