I am a second-grade teacher for District 91. I love my job and students.
I'm writing about the recent comments that Barbara Ehardt made about teachers and how "teachers don't want to be there teaching." I don't think people realize this isn't an isolated incident. This is not the "media misconstruing her words." I've heard her make like statements multiple times. She has gotten many people in the area to believe that because teachers want to be cautious teaching during COVID-19, that we don't care about teaching. She is careless with her words.
Don't you dare assume you know what I feel, and say I don't care about my students or that I don't want to be there in person. I am lucky enough I can be there in person. But I saw my coworkers that can't risk the health of their families be devastated and heartbroken as they moved out of their classroom to teach online.
Basically, I think if you saw what was going on behind the scenes at schools, you'd be more careful with your words — if you saw how many more tears I have cried for them this year.
If you saw how weary my coworkers and I are this year. And how teaching in-person takes it out of you because teachers are the ones that have to make it work.
You need to learn how to be a better ally to teachers instead of just assuming the worst of us.
Jessica Hansen
Idaho Falls