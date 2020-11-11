As the pandemic spread into a global health care crisis, it also created an economic crisis that is still playing out today and medical providers have not been immune. Unless Congress acts quickly, the problem is about to get even worse.
In January, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will move forward with a cut in Medicare reimbursements for health care providers. These proposed payment reductions will hurt practices already weakened by the economy.
When the pandemic swept through American cities, government bans on non-emergency care led to a sudden and significant drop in patients for health care providers. Specialties like anesthesia experienced drops as high as 70%. Even emergency rooms, which treated outpourings in COVID-19 patients, saw an overall drop of 50%. These numbers aren’t sustainable — and the Medicare payment cut will only make matters worse.
When we turn the corner on COVID-19, we need to have a health care system in place that can provide patients with the care they need — that includes routine doctor visits, emergency care, preventative screenings and life-saving surgery. The scheduled doctor pay cut will only put critical services at greater risk and make it even less likely they will be in place when we need them.
Congress can put a stop to the scheduled reimbursement change, but time is running out. Lawmakers should not waste any more time — we need Sen. Crapo to act immediately to protect patients and health care workers by stopping the upcoming doctor pay cut.
Tyler Hurst
Star