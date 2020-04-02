Those lovable scamps in the House ended their state legislative session with their extremist flags flying. Must be time for re-election. Trying to upend education, nothing for us on property taxes, meddling in municipal elections, spending days and days on divisive issues involving anti-affirmative action, anti-LGBT, anti-abortion, pro-guns and even no on “Idaho is too great for hate” available for purchase on license plates. The truth will out.
How long do we want a Legislature that spends their time and our tax dollars waving their extremist flags instead of doing our people’s business? We are concerned about property taxes, the grocery sales tax, a living wage, infrastructure, mental health care funding, far better education funding pre-K through college, and this carnival is what we got.
Until we are ready to admit the Republican Party no longer addresses we the people’s needs and are willing to vote for the Democrats who do — and tried numerous times this session — the carnival will keep coming to Boise every January.
This Nov. 3 before you vote, stop and think about what you, the everyday citizen, wants — more carnival and freak flags or more help with our serious issues?
Dallas Chase
Boise