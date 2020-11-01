Why is everyone so eager to terminate the Electoral College? Am I the only one who sees why this mindset is so short-sighted? Yes, we have democracy, but the Founding Fathers gave us a constitutional republic and, by extension, the Electoral College for a reason: to protect America from the inherent dangers in democracy.
Do we the people really want an America where states lose their sovereignty? Do we want Idaho's concerns to get overridden by more populated states, like New York, California, Texas or Florida? If states no longer get an equal say in choosing the executive, who's to say this doesn't set a precedent to say down the line so that more checks and balances are removed from the Constitution? That would be disastrous for our republic. We need to get our priorities straight.
Are we really willing to sacrifice the intrinsic value of the Constitution's wisdom on the off chance we’ll elect better leaders? I don’t think it’s worth the risk.
B. Bentley
Idaho Falls