I find exploiting the wilderness of Alaska appalling.
Arctic Refuge drilling is contrary to acting on climate change, protecting human rights or preserving wildlife, and with all major U.S. banks unwilling to invest in Arctic oil, it’s clear there no longer exists much of an appetite to fund such remote and controversial projects. What we’re left with is a lame-duck administration rushing to sell off one of the wildest places left on earth before the new administration can take office. I really appreciate that our new President-elect Biden will make this a priority. Biden has said that on day one he will protect this national treasure — the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
I feel it is very important to stop this before it gets out of control. We don’t need more oil — we are now a wholesale exporter of oil.
Steve Malley
Idaho Falls