After living in Idaho my whole life, I was dismayed over the front-page article in Oct. 27’s paper on political migrants. I find it frightening people move here solely because of their conservative ideology.
Mrs. Trinchera said she moved to Idaho because she was afraid to fly a Trump flag in Sacramento and worried about “being on their own” as far as their beliefs. She wanted to move someplace where she believes her views are shared. The same is true of Mrs. Alderidge, moving here where she believes her political/personal views are shared.
My husband and I are independents but lean toward liberal. Both women from the article say they are fleeing “liberals,” and the irony is that living here we have the same, but opposite fears. In Idaho, the views of Democrats are given almost no consideration at the state legislative level. Don’t believe me? Watch what happens in each legislative session. Republicans rule and anyone not in agreement is a “socialist.” Hmmm, isn’t that attitude what both women are fleeing?
If you’re fleeing toward like-minded people, where does that leave our country? Basically, you are fleeing your neighbors, hairstylists, grocers, teachers, etc. Think about that. Has our country gotten to where we can’t have differences of opinions without fearing each other? What has changed to drive us apart, and more importantly, what can we do to remedy this situation? There is an old saying, “United we stand, divided we fall.” It’s our choice, let’s make the right one.
Mary Thelen
Firth