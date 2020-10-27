While voting for a new president, many people pay the most attention to what political party the candidate represents, but I advise that we not make this our priority as we vote next week. Choosing a candidate for president shouldn’t be about whether they’re Republican or Democrat. Choosing a candidate solely on what party they represent tends to single out a lot of potentially good candidates, especially if they are outside of the Republican and Democratic parties.
Over the years, the division between Republicans and Democrats has grown wider and wider. What would’ve caused a minor disagreement 50 years ago is now pitting citizens against each other in an all-out political war. Last year in a U.S News and World Report article, 80% of Democrats believe that Republicans are all dirty racists and 82% of Republicans say that Democrats are just a bunch of socialists. The country is divided in half. Red versus blue, Republican versus Democrat and disagreeing with the other side could cause you to get physically hurt.
So, during this election season, and many more to come in the future, I advise that we stop putting political parties on as high of a pedestal as we do while voting. Supporting Republicans or Democrats is just fine, but when one attacks and belittles another for aligning with the other side is when it goes too far. Keep our political opinions civil as we discuss and share them with others now and for years to come.
Emma Sanderson
Idaho Falls